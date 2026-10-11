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Home / News / World News / Djibouti boat capsizes, leaving 109, including 15 children, dead
Djibouti boat capsizes, leaving 109, including 15 children, dead
The vessel was en route from Djibouti to Yemen

Djibouti boat capsizes, leaving 109, including 15 children, dead

By Snehil Singh
Oct 11, 2026
05:31 pm
What's the story

A tragic maritime disaster off the coast of Djibouti has left at least 109 people dead, including 15 children. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that a boat carrying 350 migrants capsized near Guhere on the night of October 8-9. The vessel was en route from Djibouti to Yemen when it met with the accident.

Relief efforts

Over 80 Ethiopian nationals survived shipwreck

The IOM has confirmed that 52 of the deceased were men, 42 women, and 15 children (nine girls and six boys).

Over 80 Ethiopian nationals survived the shipwreck.

The organization is now providing healthcare, psychosocial support, protection services, temporary shelter and food assistance to 64 survivors at its Obock Migrant Response Centre (MRC).

Official statement

IOM chief expresses condolences

Alexandre Coissac, the IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti, expressed his condolences, saying, "This is a devastating loss of life. Our thoughts are with the survivors and the families who have lost loved ones or remain without news of their relatives."

He also stressed how dangerous this migration corridor can be as people seek economic opportunities.

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Ongoing efforts

Authorities continue search and rescue operations

Djiboutian authorities are continuing search and rescue operations for those still missing. Local authorities are also providing medical care to survivors and arranging burials for those who died.

The eastern route from the Horn of Africa to the Arab peninsula is one of the world's busiest migration paths, with many Ethiopians and Somalis using it annually to reach Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia.

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Route risks

Eastern route 1 of the most dangerous in the world

The eastern route is also one of the most dangerous in the world, with migrants facing risks from extreme weather conditions and overcrowded boats.

In 2025 alone, over 900 people died or went missing along this route, the IOM's Missing Migrants Project stated.

Despite ongoing violence between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces on the Red Sea coast, migrations continue.

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