Djibouti boat capsizes, leaving 109, including 15 children, dead
What's the story
A tragic maritime disaster off the coast of Djibouti has left at least 109 people dead, including 15 children. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that a boat carrying 350 migrants capsized near Guhere on the night of October 8-9. The vessel was en route from Djibouti to Yemen when it met with the accident.
Relief efforts
Over 80 Ethiopian nationals survived shipwreck
The IOM has confirmed that 52 of the deceased were men, 42 women, and 15 children (nine girls and six boys).
Over 80 Ethiopian nationals survived the shipwreck.
The organization is now providing healthcare, psychosocial support, protection services, temporary shelter and food assistance to 64 survivors at its Obock Migrant Response Centre (MRC).
Official statement
IOM chief expresses condolences
Alexandre Coissac, the IOM Chief of Mission in Djibouti, expressed his condolences, saying, "This is a devastating loss of life. Our thoughts are with the survivors and the families who have lost loved ones or remain without news of their relatives."
He also stressed how dangerous this migration corridor can be as people seek economic opportunities.
Ongoing efforts
Authorities continue search and rescue operations
Djiboutian authorities are continuing search and rescue operations for those still missing. Local authorities are also providing medical care to survivors and arranging burials for those who died.
The eastern route from the Horn of Africa to the Arab peninsula is one of the world's busiest migration paths, with many Ethiopians and Somalis using it annually to reach Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia.
Route risks
Eastern route 1 of the most dangerous in the world
The eastern route is also one of the most dangerous in the world, with migrants facing risks from extreme weather conditions and overcrowded boats.
In 2025 alone, over 900 people died or went missing along this route, the IOM's Missing Migrants Project stated.
Despite ongoing violence between Houthi rebels and Saudi-backed government forces on the Red Sea coast, migrations continue.