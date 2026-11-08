Train collision in Giza kills 4, injures over 100
World
A deadly train crash in Egypt's Giza governorate left four people dead and more than 100 injured on Sunday.
The collision happened about 52km south of Cairo, when a train heading to Fayoum ran into the back of another passenger train, causing four carriages to derail near Gerza village.
Egyptian officials launch investigation into crash
Emergency teams rushed in with 50 ambulances to get the injured to nearby hospitals.
While crews are working to clear the tracks and restore service, officials have launched an investigation into what went wrong.
This latest accident is raising fresh concerns about railway safety in Egypt, as one similar crash happened before in the same area.