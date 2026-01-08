Trump-backed bill now threatens India with 500% tariffs 

United States President Donald Trump has expressed support for a bipartisan sanctions bill that could impose tariffs of up to 500% on countries buying Russian oil. The legislation, called the "Sanctioning of Russia Act 2025," is aimed at India, China, and Brazil for their continued purchases of discounted crude from Russia. Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the bill could be put to a vote as early as next week.

Legislation details Bill aims to penalize nations fueling Russia's war machine The bill seeks to penalize countries that are "fueling Putin's war machine" by buying discounted Russian oil amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Graham said the timing of the bill is significant as Ukraine is making concessions for peace while Russia continues military action. He added that this legislation would give Trump "tremendous leverage" over India, China, and Brazil.

Voting timeline Bipartisan vote on sanctions bill expected soon The legislation also proposes banning US exports of energy products to Moscow and barring investments in Russian energy. Graham said he met with Trump at the White House on Wednesday, and the President expressed his support for the plan, which has been in the works for months. "This will be well-timed, as Ukraine is making concessions for peace and Putin is all talk, continuing to kill the innocent," Graham said in a statement.

Diplomatic deadlock India-US talks on tariffs reach stalemate Last year, Trump had already imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on Indian imports and an additional 25% penalty for purchasing Russian oil. Trump has recently hinted at placing further tariffs on India in response to the latter's continued purchase of Russian oil. Over the weekend, Trump told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "knew I was not happy." "It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly," he said.