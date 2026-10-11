Trump declares 'energy ceasefire' in Russia-Ukraine war
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has declared an "energy ceasefire" in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The announcement was made on Truth Social, where he said both countries agreed not to target each other's energy infrastructure. This move comes after a day of criticism aimed at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his attacks on Russian oil refineries.
Election condition
Ceasefire announced after Zelenskyy offered to hold elections
The ceasefire was announced after Zelenskyy had said he would organize elections in Ukraine if Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a 60-day ceasefire.
"Please tell Putin, give us two months, 60 days of total ceasefire, 60 days, and we will organize elections," he told ABC's This Week.
The announcement comes as both nations have been targeting energy infrastructure since the war began.
Diesel dispute
Diesel price rise mostly because of Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
Earlier too, Trump had declared that the two nations had come to an agreement to refrain from targeting each other's energy goals, noting that the increase in global diesel prices is primarily attributed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict rather than the situation involving Iran.
"The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran," he said on September 14.
Ceasefire response
Zelenskyy responds to Trump's energy ceasefire announcement
Zelenskyy initially responded to Trump's announcement, saying it was news to him but if Russia agreed, Ukraine would too.
Later, he took to X to write, "Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well."
"For our part, Ukraine always FULLY supports steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions needed to end the war and guarantee lasting peace."
Ongoing conflict
Ukraine continues campaign against Russian infrastructure
Despite the ceasefire announcement, Ukraine has continued its campaign against Russian infrastructure.
A drone attack on Sunday targeted a data center run by Russian tech giant Yandex, marking the third strike on its facilities in four days.
The ongoing conflict has resulted in widespread civilian casualties and damage to critical oil refineries since Moscow's full-scale invasion more than four-and-a-half years ago.