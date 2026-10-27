Trump alleges Brazil election 'rigged' after Lula's 4th-term win

Trump's main concern was with the counting of votes and a last-minute decision to extend voting hours across Brazil.

"It looked like another rigged election, frankly," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

He added, "I didn't take sides, but it was a terrible look for the world. Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked really bad to me."

However, he didn't provide any evidence to back his claims of irregularities in the election process.