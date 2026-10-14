Oil and gas drilling about to start in Greenland: Trump
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has announced that "massive oil, gas and mineral exploitation is getting ready to begin" in Greenland. The announcement was made on his Truth Social platform today. He also claimed that experts have said the amount of easily accessible oil in Greenland is much higher than almost anywhere else on Earth.
Resource acquisition
Extracting minerals from Greenland would be extremely difficult and expensive
Since returning to the White House, Trump has often hinted at taking control of Greenland or its natural resources.
The island is known for its vast and untapped minerals.
However, many European and NATO allies have been angered by these threats.
Researchers have previously warned that extracting minerals from Greenland would be extremely difficult and expensive due to their remote locations above the Arctic Circle.
Extraction challenges
Greenland stopped issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses
Greenland is largely covered in ice, with about 80% of the island blanketed by a mile-thick polar ice sheet.
The government had stopped issuing new oil and gas exploration licenses in 2021 due to environmental and climate concerns.
This makes the extraction of minerals from this region all the more challenging for any potential drilling operations.
Diplomatic deal
US, Denmark, and Greenland sign agreement to ease tensions
Last month, the US, Denmark, and Greenland signed an agreement to ease tensions after Trump's threats.
The deal acknowledges Denmark's sovereignty and Greenlanders' right to self-determination.
It also expands the US military's role on the island with plans for two new bases and a "Golden Dome" missile defense system.
However, it doesn't explicitly mention oil or gas exploitation but does mention "minerals cooperation" without specifics.
Strategic significance
Greenland's strategic importance to US national security
In his Truth Social post, Trump stressed Greenland's strategic importance to US national security.
He said, "Any future attack on the United States will have to come across Greenland, where our Defense will routinely knock down drones, missiles, or any other form of weapon not yet even conceived."
He added, "Greenland gives us time, location, and sightline, like nowhere else in the World!"