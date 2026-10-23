Trump claims Musk has restored Ukraine's access to Starlink internet
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Elon Musk has restored Ukraine's access to Starlink internet services. This comes after reports of disrupted connectivity affecting Kyiv's military operations. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the speed of the military's satellite internet connection has yet to return to normal, indicating restoration efforts are still underway.
Personal touch
Musk restored Ukraine's access to Starlink: Trump
Trump's comments came amid reports that he had personally reached out to Musk, the owner of SpaceX, which runs Starlink.
However, he declined to confirm whether such a conversation took place.
"Bottom line, he put it back," Trump said when asked about his role in restoring Ukraine's access to Starlink services.
The Trump administration has previously denied ordering any restrictions on Ukraine's access to the service.
Critical connectivity
Why is Starlink crucial for Ukraine?
Ukraine relies heavily on Starlink for communication between military units, coordinating operations, and receiving early warnings during Russian missile attacks.
The satellite-based network also supports drone usage, which Ukraine employs for both offensive strikes on Russian targets and defense against incoming attacks.
Any disruption in connectivity can impact the military's ability to operate drones and respond to Russian assaults.
Access control
What is the 'Starshield' service?
The service at the center of the dispute includes Starshield, a military-grade network provided through Musk's Starlink system. Ukraine uses Starshield for some military operations.
Musk said last week that the US government ultimately controls access to Starshield, which was designed for the Pentagon.
His remarks raised questions about whether Washington had played a role in the restrictions.
The White House has repeatedly denied instructing Musk's company to limit access.
Awaiting updates
Zelenskyy says speed of system not fully restored
Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Zelenskyy said the speed of the system used by Ukraine's military had not been fully restored.
"The speed has not been restored to 400km/h yet," he said, adding, "We are working on it."
He also said he was awaiting information from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
"I am waiting to hear from US Secretary of State [Marco] Rubio. He promised to get back to me with information within 48 hours or so."
Rising tensions
Trump increases pressure on Ukraine over attacks on Russia
The connectivity dispute comes as Trump increases pressure on Ukraine over its attacks on Russian oil refineries.
The US president has argued that these strikes have contributed to rising oil prices.
The administration has also waived some sanctions on Russia and agreed to a deal to import Russian diesel into the US market.
These moves have drawn criticism from Ukraine and its European allies.