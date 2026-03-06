Trump fires DHS secretary Kristi Noem amid Minneapolis killings scandal 

United States President Donald Trump announced that he was replacing Kristi Noem as the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS). He made the announcement on Truth Social, in which he said Markwayne Mullin, a Republican Oklahoma senator, would take over from Noem on March 31. Trump's decision comes after weeks of bipartisan criticism over Noem's leadership, especially after immigration agents killed two US citizens in Minneapolis and amid reports of her personal relationship with a top deputy.

Transition Noem to serve as special envoy for 'Shield of Americas' Noem has now been appointed as the special envoy for "the Shield of the Americas," a security initiative that Trump said he plans to announce soon. Despite her controversial tenure, Trump praised Noem's service and results, especially on border issues. He said she "has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!)." In a phone interview with NBC News, Trump said Noem was "a fine person," but picking Mullin "wasn't a hard choice."

Criticism 'Good riddance,' says House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Noem's exit has been welcomed by critics. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it "good riddance" and slammed her handling of the department. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer expressed distrust in Trump's leadership, saying "the rot is deep." "I don't trust any one person being in charge of this agency as long as Trump is president, given the policies he's espoused, given how ICE has been structured," he said.

Controversy Controversies during Noem's tenure Noem's time at the department was marred by controversy. She accused US citizens killed in Minneapolis of "domestic terrorism," which sparked calls for her resignation from Democrats and some Republicans. Reports also revealed a personal relationship with Corey Lewandowski, her senior adviser and former Trump campaign manager, despite both being married. NBC, citing Sen. John Kennedy and other Republican members, said Trump spoke with senators this week about his discontent with Noem and told them he was considering replacing her.

