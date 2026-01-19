Trump invites India to join 'Board of Peace' for Gaza

United States President Donald Trump has invited India to join a proposed "Board of Peace" to oversee post-war governance and reconstruction in Gaza. The initiative is a key part of Trump's broader ceasefire plan for the region. The White House has confirmed the involvement of several global figures, including World Bank President Ajay Banga and former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, in this endeavor.

Twitter Post Invitation to PM Modi to participate in Board of Peace Honored to convey @POTUS invitation to Prime Minister @narendramodi to participate in the Board of Peace which will bring lasting peace to Gaza. The Board will support effective governance to achieve stability and prosperity! pic.twitter.com/HikLnXFFMp — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 18, 2026

Board's role 'Board of Peace' to oversee Gaza's post-war transition The "Board of Peace" will be chaired by Trump and will focus on governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment mobilization, and large-scale funding for Gaza. The body is part of a 20-point "Comprehensive Plan" to end the Gaza conflict that has received support from global leaders and was endorsed by the United Nations Security Council through Resolution 2803.

New bodies Additional structures announced alongside 'Board of Peace' In addition to the "Board of Peace," two other structures have been announced. The National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), headed by Palestinian technocrat Dr. Ali Sha'ath, will oversee public service restoration and civil institution rebuilding in Gaza. A separate Gaza Executive Board will support on-ground governance delivery and includes international diplomats from Turkey, Qatar, Egypt, Israel, UAE, as well as members like Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, and UN humanitarian coordinator Sigrid Kaag.

