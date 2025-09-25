Trump orders Secret Service to probe '3 sinister' UN mishaps 

United States President Donald Trump has alleged that he was the victim of "three very sinister events" during his recent visit to the United Nations (UN). The incidents occurred on Tuesday when he and First Lady Melania Trump attended the UN General Assembly in New York City. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed these events were part of a conspiracy against him.

Escalator halt Escalator at UN building stops suddenly The first incident Trump alleged was an escalator at the UN headquarters abruptly stopping as they stepped on it. He said, "It stopped on a dime. It's amazing that Melania and I didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps." He called this "absolutely sabotage" and demanded those responsible be arrested. A video captured the moment when the escalator stalled at the entrance hall to the UN building in New York.

Investigation call White House press secretary demands investigation White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has called for an investigation into the escalator incident. She wrote on X, "If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately." This statement was in response to a report in The Times where UN staffers allegedly joked about stopping an escalator to force Trump to walk.

Speech disruptions Teleprompter malfunction, sound issues during speech The second incident was a teleprompter malfunction during Trump's speech. He said, "My teleprompter didn't work. It was stone cold dark." However, a UN official who didn't want to be named told AP that the White House was responsible for running the teleprompter for the president. The third issue was sound problems during his speech. Trump alleged world leaders could only hear him through interpreters' earpieces. According to him, his wife, Melania, said she couldn't hear anything he said.