Trump orders Secret Service to probe '3 sinister' UN mishaps
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has alleged that he was the victim of "three very sinister events" during his recent visit to the United Nations (UN). The incidents occurred on Tuesday when he and First Lady Melania Trump attended the UN General Assembly in New York City. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed these events were part of a conspiracy against him.
Escalator halt
Escalator at UN building stops suddenly
The first incident Trump alleged was an escalator at the UN headquarters abruptly stopping as they stepped on it. He said, "It stopped on a dime. It's amazing that Melania and I didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps." He called this "absolutely sabotage" and demanded those responsible be arrested. A video captured the moment when the escalator stalled at the entrance hall to the UN building in New York.
Investigation call
White House press secretary demands investigation
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has called for an investigation into the escalator incident. She wrote on X, "If someone at the UN intentionally stopped the escalator as the President and First Lady were stepping on, they need to be fired and investigated immediately." This statement was in response to a report in The Times where UN staffers allegedly joked about stopping an escalator to force Trump to walk.
Speech disruptions
Teleprompter malfunction, sound issues during speech
The second incident was a teleprompter malfunction during Trump's speech. He said, "My teleprompter didn't work. It was stone cold dark." However, a UN official who didn't want to be named told AP that the White House was responsible for running the teleprompter for the president. The third issue was sound problems during his speech. Trump alleged world leaders could only hear him through interpreters' earpieces. According to him, his wife, Melania, said she couldn't hear anything he said.
Investigation demand
Trump demands immediate investigation by UN
In light of these incidents, Trump has demanded an immediate investigation. He wrote, "I'm sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation." Taking another shot at the UN, which he said was squandering its potential during his UNGA speech, he said, "No wonder the United Nations hasn't been able to do the job....All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved."