'Negative forces': Trump dismisses AI concerns raised by tech leaders

Amodei's call to slow down AI development was echoed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk.

Amodei expressed concerns about the risks of "superintelligent" computer systems, including loss of control and misuse for cyberattacks or bioterrorism.

Amodei emphasized that while progress may seem fast, it is important to use the time gained wisely to ensure risk prevention measures can keep up with advancements in AI capabilities.