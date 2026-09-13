'Negative forces': Trump dismisses AI concerns raised by tech leaders
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns over artificial intelligence (AI) development as "negative forces." "I think you have a lot of negative forces that are bringing it up that shouldn't be bringing it up, and they're bringing up things that won't happen," Trump told reporters in Ireland. His comments come amid three tech leaders, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, urging a slowdown in AI development, citing safety concerns and potential existential risks to humanity.
Industry alarm
Amodei's warning about 'superintelligent' systems
Amodei's call to slow down AI development was echoed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk.
Amodei expressed concerns about the risks of "superintelligent" computer systems, including loss of control and misuse for cyberattacks or bioterrorism.
Amodei emphasized that while progress may seem fast, it is important to use the time gained wisely to ensure risk prevention measures can keep up with advancements in AI capabilities.
Workforce shifts
Resignations at AI companies
The call for a slowdown comes amid resignations in AI firms.
A former Anthropic researcher, who resigned recently, warned that the company and its rival OpenAI were racing to build technologies that "could kill us all by the end of the decade."
In response to these concerns, Amodei agreed with some points but maintained Anthropic's commitment to responsible development.
Presidential response
Contrast between Trump's response and tech leaders' concerns
Despite the growing concerns from industry leaders, President Trump has dismissed them as "negative forces."
He did not provide any specific counterarguments to their claims but instead focused on criticizing those who raise such issues.
This is not the first time Trump has simplified complex global problems with his remarks.
His response highlights a stark contrast between Trump's remarks and those of tech leaders on AI development.