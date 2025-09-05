Trump's good personal relationship with Modi 'now gone': Ex-US NSA 

Former United States National Security Adviser (NSA) John Bolton has said that the "very good relationship" President Donald Trump once had with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now gone. With this, he cautioned world leaders that having a close relationship with Trump won't protect them. "It's a lesson to everybody, for example, (UK Prime Minister) Keir Starmer, that a good personal relationship may help at times, but it won't protect you from the worst," he said.

Critique expressed Trump's foreign policy driven by personal relationships Bolton's comments come amid a tense phase in India-US relations, worsened by Trump's tariff policy and his administration's constant criticism of New Delhi. Bolton said that he thinks Trump views international relations through the lens of his personal relationships with leaders. "If he has a good relationship with Vladimir Putin, the US has a good relationship with Russia," Bolton said in an interview with British media portal LBC.

Caution advised Geopolitical realities over personal rapport, says Bolton In a social media post accompanying his interview with LBC, Bolton said the White House has "set US-India relations back decades," pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Bolton said Trump's treatment of India has reversed years of bipartisan US efforts to move New Delhi away from its Cold War alignment with Russia. He called it a "very bad moment" but added that it could be reversed again.