Trump announces Russian diesel supply deal amid Iran conflict
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a major diesel release deal with Russia's Vladimir Putin, as he eased war sanctions on Moscow. The agreement comes as a bid to ease surging energy prices amid the ongoing conflict with Iran and midterm elections in the US. "Russia will immediately supply over 300,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel to the American and Global Marketplace," Trump said on social media after his talks with Putin.
Political implications
Deal to appease voters angry over rising living costs
The deal comes just weeks before critical United States elections, where Trump's Republican Party could lose its congressional majority.
The move is seen as an effort to appease voters angry over rising living costs.
Since late February, US gasoline and diesel prices have soared after US-Israel strikes on Iran led to Tehran blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy transit route.
Criticism voiced
Ukrainian President slams Trump's 'weak' decision
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has slammed Trump's decision as "unworthy" and "weak."
He said, "It is certainly not honest, it is certainly unworthy of our partners, and it is, in my view, a weak decision."
The US Treasury has issued a temporary license to allow Russian diesel to reach global markets until April 2027.
Diplomatic efforts
US, Ukraine hold talks in Miami to end war
The announcement of the oil deal comes as US and Ukrainian negotiators met in Miami to discuss ways to end the conflict with Russia.
The talks were described as "constructive discussions on potential avenues to de-escalate and conclude the war."
This meeting follows previous visits by US envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner last month, both of whom are close to Trump.
Stalled negotiations
Russia now controls about 1-fifth of Ukrainian territory
Trump's efforts to negotiate peace have been stalled over Moscow's territorial demands, especially its claim over Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Zelenskyy has refused to cede territory, fearing it could be used for further attacks.
Russia now controls about one-fifth of Ukrainian territory.
The Miami talks included discussions on "security guarantees" and long-term security arrangements for Ukraine and Europe, as well as support for post-war reconstruction efforts.