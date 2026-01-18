Trump slaps tariffs on Europe over resistance to Greenland takeover

United States President Donald Trump has announced a 10% tariff on European nations, including Denmark, the United Kingdom, and France. The move comes as these European countries oppose Trump's plans to acquire Greenland. The tariffs will come into effect from February 1 and could rise to 25% by June if no agreement is reached for "the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland."

Public outcry Greenland protests against US takeover plans Thousands of Greenlanders have protested against Trump's plans to take over their territory. The protests, which are among the largest coordinated demonstrations in Greenland's history, were held in Nuuk and other towns. Protesters carried signs like "Greenland is not for sale" and chanted slogans in support of self-rule. Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen joined the Nuuk protest, reiterating that "We are not for sale."

National security Trump's rationale for Greenland acquisition Trump has repeatedly argued that acquiring Greenland is vital for US national security, citing Arctic competition. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated this stance, saying European troop deployments wouldn't affect Trump's goal of acquiring Greenland. The US President has warned that if the US doesn't take control of Greenland, rival powers like China or Russia could gain influence over it.

Diplomatic tensions European nations respond to US plans European leaders have said that decisions regarding Greenland should be made by Denmark and Greenland. Denmark has announced an increase in its military presence in Greenland with allies. France, Germany, Sweden, and Norway have also deployed troops to strengthen Arctic security. These moves have further escalated diplomatic tensions between the US and European nations over Greenland's future.

