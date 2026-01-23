India absent from Trump's 'Board of Peace' launch at Davos

United States President Donald Trump has launched a "Board of Peace" at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland . The board states its objective is to maintain a ceasefire in Israel's conflict with Hamas and potentially address other global disputes. While the US says 59 countries have signed on to the initiative, only representatives from 19 countries were present at the event.

India's position India yet to decide on joining Trump's initiative India, France, and the United Kingdom were among the countries absent at the launch. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was invited to join, but India has yet to decide on its participation. The countries that attended included Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Armenia, and Azerbaijan, among others. The board will be headed exclusively by heads of state under Trump's leadership, overseeing another administrative group called the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip.

Leadership structure Board of Peace's role and leadership Notably, no permanent member of the United Nations Security Council or the G7 has joined the board. Meanwhile, Trump noted that the board could work in conjunction with the UN, even as he asserted that the world body had no role in the eight wars that he "stopped." The board's official charter does not mention Gaza, instead outlining an unrestricted mandate that critics say could challenge or undermine existing international frameworks and institutions working for conflict resolution and global governance.

