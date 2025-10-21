'Behave or be eradicated': Trump warns Hamas if ceasefire violated

United States President Donald Trump has warned Hamas that it will be "eradicated" if it violates the Gaza truce deal with Israel. Speaking at the White House , Trump said, "We made a deal with Hamas that they're going to be very good, they're going to behave, they're going to be nice." He, however, stressed that American forces wouldn't be involved in any military action against Hamas, adding that many countries are ready to join international stabilization forces for Gaza.

Israeli response Israel will act in 2 minutes if asked: Trump Trump also expressed confidence that Israel would act swiftly if required. "In addition, you have Israel would go in in two minutes, if I asked them to go in," he said. "But right now, we haven't said that. We're going to give it a little chance, and hopefully there will be a little less violence. But right now, you know, they're violent people."

Diplomatic efforts US envoys meet Netanyahu amid truce talks Trump's comments come as his special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This meeting was held on Monday to discuss developments in the region after weekend violence threatened the fragile ceasefire. Vice President JD Vance also headed to Israel shortly after Trump's comments, joining two top US envoys in their diplomatic efforts.