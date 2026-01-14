Turkey considers joining 'Islamic NATO'; What is this defense pact

Turkey is reportedly in advanced talks to join a defense alliance between nuclear-armed Pakistan and Saudi Arabia . The pact, which was signed by the two countries in September, includes a provision that "any aggression" against one member will be considered an attack on all. This clause is similar to Article 5 of NATO, which Turkey is a part of.

Strategic interests Turkey's potential membership reflects strategic alignment According to Bloomberg, the possible expansion of the alliance indicates a growing convergence of strategic interests among Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan. This spans South Asia, the Middle East, and parts of Africa. For Turkey, joining this pact could help bolster its security at a time when there are doubts about US reliability under President Donald Trump's administration.

Defense capabilities Turkey's potential contributions to the alliance Turkey's inclusion in the alliance would add military expertise and a fast-growing defense industry. Saudi Arabia would bring financial resources, and Pakistan its nuclear arsenal and manpower. Nihat Ali Ozcan, a strategist at Ankara-based think tank TEPAV, said, "As the US prioritizes its own interests...changing dynamics...are prompting countries to develop new mechanisms to identify friends and foes."

Military cooperation Turkey's defense ties with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia Turkey already has close military ties with both Pakistan. It is constructing corvette warships for Pakistan's navy, has upgraded Islamabad's F-16 fighter jets, and shares drone technology with both Islamabad and Saudi. Ankara has also invited Islamabad to participate in its ambitious fifth-generation fighter aircraft program, known as TF KAAN. The invitation, earlier restricted to Turkish industry and select British partners through BAE Systems, is the first time a Muslim-majority nation outside NATO has offered another Muslim country full partnership.

