UK train stabbings: 'Heroic' worker saved many lives, police say

A railway staff member is fighting for his life in hospital after he intervened during a stabbing incident on a London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train. The unnamed worker, who was critically injured, is being hailed as a "hero" by the British Transport Police (BTP), the BBC reported, citing a BTP spokesperson. The incident took place on Saturday night when a 32-year-old man attacked passengers aboard the train traveling from Doncaster to London 's King's Cross.

Investigation progress Police investigating suspect's background, circumstances leading to attack The suspect, a black British man from Peterborough, was arrested at the scene. A knife was recovered by officers during the incident. However, police said they do not believe terrorism was a motive behind this attack. A 35-year-old Briton was also initially arrested but later freed after police determined he was not involved. Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy was quoted as saying that investigations are underway into the suspect's background and the circumstances leading to the attack.

Public reaction Witnesses describe chaotic scene, selfless acts of fellow passengers Eleven people were hospitalized after the attack, with five discharged by Sunday evening. A surge in police presence at major rail terminals is expected until at least Tuesday. Witnesses described a chaotic scene with one passenger being stabbed "five or six rows" away from Amira Ostalski. "I don't think I'll be able to sit on a train anymore," Ostalski told the BBC. Another witness, Thomas McLachlan, praised the selflessness of passengers who helped others during this traumatic event.

Driver's role Train driver's quick thinking saves lives The train driver, Andrew Johnson, has been lauded for his quick thinking during the crisis. He diverted the train to a platform at Huntingdon station, which allowed emergency services to board quickly. Trade union officer Nigel Roebuck commended Johnson's actions, saying he "showed real courage, real dedication, and real determination in the most difficult of circumstances." Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is expected to address the House of Commons on Monday afternoon regarding this incident.