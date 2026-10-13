Russia hits 6 Ukrainian energy sites after Trump's ceasefire claim
What's the story
Russian forces have attacked six Ukrainian energy facilities, hours after United States President Donald Trump announced an energy ceasefire between the two nations. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian strikes targeted gas stations and other infrastructure. "We did not attack while Russia attacked our gas stations, energy infrastructure, and other facilities," he said in a Fox News interview.
Casualties and damage
Russian strikes leave blackouts in Izyum
Zelenskyy said the attacks left 33 people injured. The city of Izyum witnessed blackouts after a Russian strike hit power grids.
Ukraine's state-owned grid operator Ukrenergo also reported "new power cuts" in Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia due to damage from Russian attacks.
Electricity rationing has been introduced in parts of Ukraine to prevent overloading damaged equipment.
Ceasefire skepticism
Ukraine doesn't deserve 'respite' from ceasefire: Lavrov
Right after Trump's announcement of an immediate ceasefire, Zelenskyy said it was "news to him" that a truce was in effect.
He supported the ceasefire as a "major step toward ending the war" if the US ensures compliance from Russia.
However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine doesn't deserve the "respite" a ceasefire would bring.
Compliance concerns
EU foreign policy chief doubts Russia's compliance with truce
European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas welcomed the potential for a ceasefire but doubted Russia's compliance.
"We haven't yet seen that also Russia will stick to it," she said at an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also questioned Trump's reported deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to import Russian diesel amid high fuel prices in the US.
Drone attack
Drone strike kills 3 in Kharkiv region
In a separate incident, a Russian drone strike killed three people and injured nine others in the Kharkiv region.
Ukraine's Air Force said it intercepted or suppressed 89 of 121 Russian drones launched overnight into Monday.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry claimed to have intercepted 151 Ukrainian drones over its regions and Crimea.