UN panel accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

The report states that these attacks "were carried out with intent" and were concomitant with Russia's "state policy to deprive the civilian population from essential energy supplies and cause suffering."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed the report, saying it "confirms what Ukrainians have experienced for years: Russia's systematic attacks on civilian energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity."

The commission was set up by the UN Human Rights Council shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.