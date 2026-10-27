UN panel accuses Russia of war crimes in Ukraine
What's the story
An independent United Nations panel has accused Russia of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity by deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine issued the report, which is being submitted to the UN General Assembly. The report highlights that Russian forces have been attacking Ukrainian power infrastructure since early 2022, with a significant increase in attacks during last year's winter, leaving millions of Ukrainians freezing.
Civilian suffering
Attacks on energy infrastructure intentional, says report
The report states that these attacks "were carried out with intent" and were concomitant with Russia's "state policy to deprive the civilian population from essential energy supplies and cause suffering."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed the report, saying it "confirms what Ukrainians have experienced for years: Russia's systematic attacks on civilian energy infrastructure constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity."
The commission was set up by the UN Human Rights Council shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Medical consequences
Psychological toll of living without heat detailed
The report also details the medical impact of prolonged cold exposure on civilians, citing deaths from low temperatures in homes and hospitals.
It quotes a civilian woman from Dnipro describing the psychological toll of living without heat.
The commission names several high-profile Russian officials as responsible for these war crimes, including President Vladimir Putin and former Defense Ministers Sergei Shoigu and Andrey Belousov.
Recruitment violations
Russia traffics foreign recruits into army, report finds
The report also investigates Russia's recruitment methods of foreign nationals into its armed forces, calling them human rights violations and trafficking.
It found "compelling evidence" that Russian authorities trafficked people from 29 countries using deception or coercion.
The commission concludes that Russia violated recruits' fundamental human rights, including life, freedom, health, and humane treatment.
Defense challenges
Russia vows to continue attacks on Ukraine as winter nears
As winter approaches, Russia has vowed to continue its assaults on Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported missile strikes in Kyiv targeting crowded areas without military facilities nearby.
Ukraine is struggling to defend against these attacks due to a severe shortage of air defense missiles.
The report also examined Ukraine's recruitment of foreign nationals into its army, finding they did so knowingly and voluntarily with proper understanding of contracts and salaries.