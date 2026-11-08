US announces 20-member task force to explore Iran land-route disruptions
The US announced plans to set up a new 20-member task force to explore ways to disrupt land routes into Iran, hoping to stop weapons and other illegal goods from getting through.
This team, made up of both military and civilian personnel, will work closely with different US agencies.
The move, announced by US Central Command chief Brad Cooper, is part of a bigger push that started in August to ramp up pressure on Iran.
Blockade and economic asphyxiation target Iran
This new task force builds on the existing naval blockade, which has already stopped over $25 billion worth of Iranian oil exports.
The overall strategy, called "economic asphyxiation," aims to further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish its military.
But Iran's Revolutionary Guard isn't too worried; spokesperson Hossein Mohebi brushed off the US plan as ineffective and said it won't cause an economic collapse.