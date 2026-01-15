US could hit Iran in 24 hours, warn European officials

Two European officials have said that a US military intervention in Iran appeared likely, with one telling Reuters it could come in the next 24 hours. The possible intervention comes as the US started evacuating hundreds of troops from its largest air base in the Middle East. The personnel at Al Udeid Air Base are being relocated out of harm's way in the event that a US attack prompts Tehran to retaliate against American interests, sources told NBC News.

Military strategy Pentagon presents options for targets in Iran An Israeli official also indicated that US President Donald Trump had decided to intervene, although specifics of the plan remain unclear. The New York Times reported that the Pentagon has given Trump a list of possible targets in Iran, including its nuclear program and ballistic missile sites. Other options could include cyberattacks or strikes against Iran's domestic security apparatus. The report, however, said an attack is likely several days away.

Diplomatic tensions Iran warns of repercussions if US strikes Iran has warned its regional allies of consequences if the US strikes. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran had asked countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Turkey to stop Washington from attacking. "Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia...UAE to Turkey, that US bases in those countries will be attacked" if the US targets Iran, the official said. Direct contacts between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff have also been suspended.

Advertisement