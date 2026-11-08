US forms task force to cut off Iran's land routes
What's the story
The United States military has announced the formation of a 20-member task force. The team will work on disrupting land routes into Iran, which are allegedly used for transporting weapons and illicit materials. The initiative is an extension of a US naval blockade of Iranian ports during the eight-month-long war between the two nations.
Strategic impact
Task force to include civilian and military personnel
The task force, which consists of both civilian and military personnel from Florida, will work with US government agencies.
Their main goal is to stop the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.
"The task force's work will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," US Central Command chief Brad Cooper said in a statement on X.
Economic fallout
US imposed blockade on Iranian ports
The United States had imposed a blockade on Iranian ports early in the war.
This was done after Tehran tried to restrict traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key trade route for global energy supplies.
The blockade has since halted around $25 billion in crude oil exports from Iran, according to US Central Command data.
Diplomatic tensions
Iran dismisses US plan as ineffective
In response to the Iranian restriction on passage through the Strait of Hormuz, the US blockade has also restricted passage through the strait.
However, Iran's Revolutionary Guard spokesperson Hossein Mohebi has dismissed the US plan as ineffective. He said it won't lead to an economic collapse for Iran.
The formation of this new task force is part of a larger strategy called "economic asphyxiation," which aims to further restrict Iran's ability to finance terrorism and rebuild its military capabilities.