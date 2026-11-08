US forms task force to cut off Iran's land routes

The task force, which consists of both civilian and military personnel from Florida, will work with US government agencies.

Their main goal is to stop the movement of advanced weapons systems, dual-use technologies, sanctioned materials, and illegal revenue streams across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea.

"The task force's work will further constrain Iran's ability to finance terrorism, rebuild weapons factories, and replenish their military," US Central Command chief Brad Cooper said in a statement on X.