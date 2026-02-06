US-Iran talks resume in Oman after 8-month breakdown

United States and Iranian officials are headed to Oman for crucial talks on Tehran 's nuclear program. The meeting is scheduled to start at 10:00am local time (11:30am IST) in Muscat, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The talks were initially uncertain due to disagreements over location and terms, but have since been confirmed by both parties, the BBC reported.

Military buildup Trump threatens military action against Iran In response to the escalating tensions, President Donald Trump has beefed up US forces in the region and threatened military action if Iran doesn't reach a deal on its nuclear program. He warned Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to be "very worried" about possible consequences. Khamenei had earlier warned that any attack on Iran would lead to a "regional war."

Discussion points US insists on broader talks The US has insisted that the talks must not only focus on Iran's nuclear program but also include its ballistic missile range, support for terrorist organizations, and treatment of its citizens. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized these points at a news conference. Meanwhile, Araghchi confirmed Iran's agreement with the principle of "no nuclear weapons" in exchange for lifting sanctions. However, Al Jazeera reported that the topics up for discussion are not public.

Military action Previous conflict saw US airstrikes on Iranian facilities Last June, during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran, the US launched airstrikes on three key Iranian nuclear facilities. Trump claimed these strikes "obliterated" Iran's uranium enrichment capacity. The Israeli military also targeted Iranian nuclear facilities and scientists during this conflict. According to official Iranian sources, over 1,060 of its citizens were killed during the "Twelve-Day War," while Israel stated 32 of its nationals died.

Domestic unrest Domestic unrest in Iran over government suppression of protests The talks come on the back of domestic unrest in Iran, which started on December 28 and saw anti-government protests being violently suppressed by security forces, according to media sources. The protests, while sparked by economic grievances, soon escalated into a call for regime change. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) has reported 6,445 deaths in the crackdown, while Iranian authorities admit to over 3,117 fatalities.