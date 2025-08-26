US's additional 25% tariffs on India start tomorrow; notice issued  

The United States has officially issued a notice imposing an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods. The new tariffs will come into effect from 12:01am (EST) on August 27, as per the Department of Homeland Security's announcement. The move is in line with President Donald Trump 's Executive Order 14329, which addresses threats to the US by the Russian Federation and targets India in this context.

Resilience pledge Modi assures farmers, small entrepreneurs will be protected As the deadline approaches, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that India will withstand the economic pressure. Speaking at a public rally in Ahmedabad's Nikol area, he said, "No matter how much pressure comes, we will keep increasing our strength to withstand it." He stressed his government would always protect small entrepreneurs, farmers, and livestock rearers from any harm.

Economic self-interest Veiled dig at US tariffs Modi also took a veiled dig at the US tariffs, saying, "Aaj duniya me arthik swarth wali rajniti (hai), sab koi apna karne me lage hain. Usse hum bhali bhanti dekh rahe hain." This translates to: "Today in this world, there is politics of economic self-interest; everyone looks out for themselves. We are witnessing this."

Trade allegations US accuses India of profiteering from discounted Russian oil The US has accused India of "profiteering" by buying discounted Russian oil and selling refined products. In an NBC interview on Sunday, US Vice President JD Vance said that Trump used aggressive economic leverage to make it harder for Russia to profit from its oil economy. However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar dismissed the allegations as unjustified and asserted India's right to act in its national interest.