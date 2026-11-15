Nationwide flight grounding due to equipment upgrade: US Transportation chief
What's the story
A nationwide ground stop, which brought air travel in the US to a halt, was caused by routine maintenance work, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said. The incident occurred when L3Harris Technologies, a long-time contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), upgraded copper wire to fiber optic cable at a remote location. This seemingly simple task led to an overload of a critical communication system and subsequently grounded flights nationwide.
Investigation underway
Investigation underway to determine cause of ground stop
The FAA's acting Chief Technology Officer Rebecca Guy said they noticed instability in their network and began investigating the cause.
During this process, they identified two sources pinging their network at a high rate, 1,000 connections every four to five seconds.
The FAA immediately disabled both sources and stabilized their network.
However, an investigation is still ongoing to determine whether it was user error or a faulty router installation by L3Harris that caused the issue.
AI tool
Ground stop follows AI tool announcement controversy
The ground stop came just a day after the FAA announced an AI tool for air traffic controllers, which was developed without consultation from the air traffic controllers union.
However, FAA administrator Bryan Bedford clarified that there is "zero evidence of anything nefarious and zero evidence of anything AI-related."
He emphasized that they are dealing with an equipment issue and are working to identify what this defective piece of equipment was.
Flight impact
Ground stop leads to thousands of flight cancelations
The nationwide ground stop, only the third of its kind in the 21st century, led to over 8,200 flight cancellations on Friday evening.
The effects continued into Saturday with at least another 3,000 flights being canceled.
This was due to air traffic controllers witnessing intermittent problems with radar and communication systems around 3:30pm ET on Friday.
Future precautions
FAA promises return to normalcy by Sunday
In light of this incident, Duffy has been advocating for more funding from Congress to upgrade aviation equipment.
He explained that while "switchovers" at larger airports will happen late at night, remote switchovers are done during the day.
The FAA is also conducting a root cause analysis and has promised that things should be back to normal by close of business on Sunday.