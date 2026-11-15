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Home / News / World News / Nationwide flight grounding due to equipment upgrade: US Transportation chief
Nationwide flight grounding due to equipment upgrade: US Transportation chief
The task led to an overload of a critical communication system

Nationwide flight grounding due to equipment upgrade: US Transportation chief

By Akash Pandey
Nov 15, 2026
09:37 am
What's the story

A nationwide ground stop, which brought air travel in the US to a halt, was caused by routine maintenance work, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has said. The incident occurred when L3Harris Technologies, a long-time contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), upgraded copper wire to fiber optic cable at a remote location. This seemingly simple task led to an overload of a critical communication system and subsequently grounded flights nationwide.

Investigation underway

Investigation underway to determine cause of ground stop

The FAA's acting Chief Technology Officer Rebecca Guy said they noticed instability in their network and began investigating the cause.

During this process, they identified two sources pinging their network at a high rate, 1,000 connections every four to five seconds.

The FAA immediately disabled both sources and stabilized their network.

However, an investigation is still ongoing to determine whether it was user error or a faulty router installation by L3Harris that caused the issue.

AI tool

Ground stop follows AI tool announcement controversy

The ground stop came just a day after the FAA announced an AI tool for air traffic controllers, which was developed without consultation from the air traffic controllers union.

However, FAA administrator Bryan Bedford clarified that there is "zero evidence of anything nefarious and zero evidence of anything AI-related."

He emphasized that they are dealing with an equipment issue and are working to identify what this defective piece of equipment was.

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Flight impact

Ground stop leads to thousands of flight cancelations

The nationwide ground stop, only the third of its kind in the 21st century, led to over 8,200 flight cancellations on Friday evening.

The effects continued into Saturday with at least another 3,000 flights being canceled.

This was due to air traffic controllers witnessing intermittent problems with radar and communication systems around 3:30pm ET on Friday.

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Future precautions

FAA promises return to normalcy by Sunday

In light of this incident, Duffy has been advocating for more funding from Congress to upgrade aviation equipment.

He explained that while "switchovers" at larger airports will happen late at night, remote switchovers are done during the day.

The FAA is also conducting a root cause analysis and has promised that things should be back to normal by close of business on Sunday.

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