Trump's Russia energy revenue sanctions waiver draws bipartisan backlash

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-authored the Lindsey Graham Act with late Senator Lindsey Graham, slammed Trump for his decision.

He alleged that these waivers were not in America's national interest but were a way to appease Russia.

"These waivers have nothing to do with our national security, and everything to do with sucking up to Vladimir Putin. I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in condemning this craven, cowardly action," he wrote on social media platform X.