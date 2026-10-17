Trump's Russia energy revenue sanctions waiver draws bipartisan backlash
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has been criticized for waiving sanctions on Russia's energy revenues. The decision was taken through an executive order, which was signed just a month after he had enacted the Lindsey Graham Act. This act had given him authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian oil and gas.
Political backlash
Blumenthal slams Trump for waiving sanctions
Senator Richard Blumenthal, who co-authored the Lindsey Graham Act with late Senator Lindsey Graham, slammed Trump for his decision.
He alleged that these waivers were not in America's national interest but were a way to appease Russia.
"These waivers have nothing to do with our national security, and everything to do with sucking up to Vladimir Putin. I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in condemning this craven, cowardly action," he wrote on social media platform X.
Bipartisan criticism
Other leaders also criticize Trump's decision
Republican Representative Don Bacon also slammed Trump's decision, accusing him of "prolonging the war, not ending it."
Democratic Representative Don Beyer called it Trump's "latest surrender to Putin," saying it went against congressional intent to punish Russia for its aggression.
California Governor Gavin Newsom echoed these sentiments, asking rhetorically on social media who was being paid by Putin in light of Trump's decision.
Diesel deal
Diesel supply deal with Russia
Trump's decision to waive sanctions comes after he struck a diesel supply deal with Putin.
Under this agreement, Russia would provide immediate supplies of over 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, with additional shipments planned for November and beyond.
Critics argue that this arrangement would allow Russia to continue its war against Ukraine without major disruptions to global fuel prices.
Unexplained decision
White House yet to clarify national interest served
The White House has not yet clarified how suspending the sanctions serves US national interests.
The decision was published on the official website with a note saying a report justifying the move had been submitted to Congress.
This comes as Trump has stepped up his criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, blaming him for not reaching an agreement with Putin to end the war.