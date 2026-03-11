The driver has been detained by authorities

Van crashes into White House barricade; driver detained

A van breached a barricade near the White House on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at 6:30am at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. The driver of the vehicle has been detained by authorities for further questioning. The Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Secret Service are investigating the incident. So far, no injuries have been reported from this incident.