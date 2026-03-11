Van crashes into White House barricade; driver detained
What's the story
A van breached a barricade near the White House on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at 6:30am at the intersection of Connecticut Avenue and H Street, Northwest. The driver of the vehicle has been detained by authorities for further questioning. The Metropolitan Police Department and the United States Secret Service are investigating the incident. So far, no injuries have been reported from this incident.
Traffic disruption
Roads shut down
In light of the ongoing investigation, several roads have been shut down. The affected areas include: 15th and E Street NW; H Street between 15th and 17th Street NW; Vermont Avenue between H Street and I Street NW; Connecticut Avenue between H Street and I Street NW. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact DC Police at 202-727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.