Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera leads monks opposing Anuradhapura expansion plan

Despite a court order telling them to leave key religious sites, monks are still holding their ground.

While officials say the project is about better infrastructure and conservation, not building anything new, many worry it could affect Anuradhapura's spiritual vibe.

Archeological checks back up claims that no new religious structures are planned, and authorities are also putting up fences near historic spots like Ruwanweli Maha Seya to help protect them for future generations.