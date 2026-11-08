Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera leads monks opposing Anuradhapura expansion plan
Buddhist monks, led by Ven. Balangoda Kassapa Thera, are out on the streets in Anuradhapura, pushing back against a government plan to expand the city's sacred zone.
The proposal, announced in February 2026, would increase the protected area by 10 square kilometers and comes with a hefty LKR 8.8 billion price tag.
Monks defy court order in Anuradhapura
Despite a court order telling them to leave key religious sites, monks are still holding their ground.
While officials say the project is about better infrastructure and conservation, not building anything new, many worry it could affect Anuradhapura's spiritual vibe.
Archeological checks back up claims that no new religious structures are planned, and authorities are also putting up fences near historic spots like Ruwanweli Maha Seya to help protect them for future generations.