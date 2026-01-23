'Watching Iran': Trump as massive naval armada heads toward Gulf
United States President Donald Trump has said that a large naval force is heading toward the Gulf. Speaking to reporters Trump said, "We have a big force going toward Iran." "I'd rather not see anything happen...but we're watching them very closely," he said. The deployment comes after US media reported last week that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its strike group of vessels had been ordered to detour from South China Sea drills to the Middle East.
US military buildup follows Iran's anti-government protests
The US military buildup follows widespread anti-government protests in Iran that have killed over 5,000 people. Trump had previously threatened military action against Tehran but seemed to backtrack after receiving assurances from Iranian authorities that no executions of protesters would be carried out. He claimed his threats had stopped 837 planned executions.
Iran denies plans for executions amid protests
Iranian officials have denied any plans to execute protesters. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, warned that if attacked, Iran would retaliate with full force. He called his warning a "reality" and not a threat, adding that an all-out confrontation would be fierce and prolonged. "Our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack," the minister said.
Trump open to dialogue with Iran's leadership
Trump told CNBC on Wednesday that he hoped there would be no further US military action against Iran, but that the US would respond if Tehran resumed its nuclear program. "They can't do the nuclear," Trump said in an interview in Davos. "If they do it, it's going to happen again," he added, referring to US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities in June 2025 during Israel's 12-day war on the nation.