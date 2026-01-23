'Watching Iran': Trump as massive naval armada heads toward Gulf 

United States President Donald Trump has said that a large naval force is heading toward the Gulf. Speaking to reporters Trump said, "We have a big force going toward Iran ." "I'd rather not see anything happen...but we're watching them very closely," he said. The deployment comes after US media reported last week that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its strike group of vessels had been ordered to detour from South China Sea drills to the Middle East.

Context US military buildup follows Iran's anti-government protests The US military buildup follows widespread anti-government protests in Iran that have killed over 5,000 people. Trump had previously threatened military action against Tehran but seemed to backtrack after receiving assurances from Iranian authorities that no executions of protesters would be carried out. He claimed his threats had stopped 837 planned executions.

Execution claims Iran denies plans for executions amid protests Iranian officials have denied any plans to execute protesters. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, however, warned that if attacked, Iran would retaliate with full force. He called his warning a "reality" and not a threat, adding that an all-out confrontation would be fierce and prolonged. "Our powerful armed forces have no qualms about firing back with everything we have if we come under renewed attack," the minister said.

Advertisement