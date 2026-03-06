'Waiting for them': Iran on possible US ground invasion 

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the country is ready to face a United States ground invasion. The statement comes after the US and Israel launched a major offensive against Iran , destroying its military defenses and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In an interview with NBC Nightly News anchor Tom Llamas, Araghchi was asked if he was afraid of a possible US ground invasion, to which he responded, "No, we are waiting for them."

Ongoing conflict Iran has not asked for a ceasefire He said it would be a "big disaster" if the US launches a ground invasion. "Because we are confident that we can confront them." Despite the ongoing airstrikes, Araghchi also said Iran has not asked for a ceasefire. "We didn't ask for a ceasefire even last time (12-day June war). In previous time, it was Israel who asked for a ceasefire. They asked for an unconditional ceasefire after 12 days that we resisted against their aggression," he said.

Negotiation breakdown We see no reason to engage with US: Araghchi Araghchi also expressed his disillusionment with negotiating with the United States, especially under the current administration. He said previous negotiations were disrupted by attacks from the US and Israel. "So we see no reason why we should engage once again with those who have, who are not honest in negotiation, and they don't and do not enter into negotiation in good faith," he said. On the ongoing war, he presented a grim picture, saying, "There is no winner."

Succession speculation There are many rumors around, says FM The death of Khamenei has created a power vacuum in Iran, with speculation about his son Mojtaba Khamenei as a possible successor. However, Araghchi said there is a constitutional process to determine succession through the Assembly of Experts. "There are many rumors around, but you know, we have to wait for the Assembly of Experts to choose a new supreme leader," he said.

