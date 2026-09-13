Ukraine preparing for new peace talks with Russia in October
What's the story
Kyrylo Budanov, the Chief of Staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has said that Ukraine is gearing up for a resumption of trilateral talks in October. The discussions are aimed at ending the over four-and-a-half-year-long war with Russia. Budanov made the announcement while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Kyiv.
Diplomatic engagement
US envoys hold talks in Moscow, Kyiv
Budanov confirmed that Ukraine is preparing for new talks with Russia and the United States.
He said, "We are getting ready. In October."
His statement comes after US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner recently held talks in Moscow and Kyiv.
This was their first visit to Moscow since February and their maiden trip to the Ukrainian capital.
Host nations
Turkey, UAE could host new trilateral meeting
President Zelenskiy hinted that Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Switzerland, or other nations could host a new trilateral meeting.
This comes as Witkoff and Kushner expressed optimism about the resumption of talks after their visits to both capitals.
However, major differences remain between the two sides on how to end the war, particularly regarding Ukrainian-held territory in eastern Donbas region.
Uncertain future
Last trilateral meeting held in February
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not rule out a resumption of peace talks but was non-committal about when and where such discussions might take place.
The last trilateral meeting was held in Geneva in February.
US-led diplomatic efforts had stalled as Washington focused on the conflict with Iran.