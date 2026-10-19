UN cuts food aid for 500,000 Gazans amid funding crisis
What's the story
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has announced a major cut in its food assistance program in Gaza. The decision comes as a result of severe funding shortages and will leave 500,000 people without monthly support. The WFP has said it is reducing the number of beneficiaries from 1.6 million to 1.1 million for its monthly aid program due to these financial constraints.
Aid cuts
Aid rations cut in half
Along with the reduction in beneficiaries, the WFP has also halved food rations and cut cash assistance for 75,000 families.
The number of daily hot meals provided to those who can't cook has also been reduced from 250,000 to 150,000.
In some hard-to-reach areas, families now get a hot meal every other day instead of daily.
Funding needs
WFP warns of humanitarian catastrophe
The WFP has warned that around 1.4 million people, or two-thirds of Gaza's population, are facing crisis levels of food insecurity or worse.
The agency is in dire need of $450 million over the next six months to continue its critical operations in Gaza and the West Bank.
"We tell the world this is not the time to look away," said Carl Skau, acting Executive Director of the WFP.
Ongoing crisis
Humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire
Despite a ceasefire between Hamas and Israel agreed a year ago, the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains grim.
There has been no reconstruction and little recovery, with Israel strictly controlling the flow of goods through crossings.
Although food markets are well-stocked now, most people can't afford to buy from them.
Over 80% of people in Gaza are unemployed and rely on aid for survival.