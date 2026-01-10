'Will you capture Putin too?' Trump responds to Zelensky's remarks
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has dismissed the idea of launching a military operation against Russian President Vladimir Putin, even as he expressed disappointment over the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Speaking at a meeting with US oil and gas executives, Trump said such an operation was "not necessary." He also emphasized his good relationship with Putin and his disappointment that the war hasn't ended yet.
War impact
Trump expresses disappointment over Ukraine conflict
Trump was speaking in response to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's comments on a recent US military operation in Caracas, Venezuela. The operation led to the arrest of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro on drug-trafficking charges. Zelenskyy hinted that if such actions are taken against dictators, "the United States knows what to do next," referring to Putin.
War toll
Trump's regrets over human cost of Ukraine war
Trump also spoke about the human cost of the Ukraine conflict, noting that last month alone saw 31,000 deaths, of whom many were Russian soldiers. He expressed regret over not being able to stop it sooner. "The Russian economy is doing poorly. I think we are going to end up getting it settled," he said.
Operation details
Details of US operation against Maduro
The US operation in Venezuela took place on January 3, just after midnight. The military intervention was called "Operation Absolute Resolve," and saw airstrikes across Caracas and elite Delta Force troops storming Maduro's residence. Both Maduro and his wife were arrested and taken to a US military base before being flown to New York on the USS Iwo Jima.
Diplomatic talks
Venezuela's response to US operation
In the wake of the operation, Maduro's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has assumed the presidency. Despite condemning the US action as a "serious, criminal, illegal and illegitimate attack," Caracas and Washington have begun talks on restoring diplomatic ties. Trump has linked Venezuela's post-Maduro transition to its oil wealth, urging American energy companies to invest with promises of "total security."
Public unrest
Protests in Venezuela against US control
Meanwhile, Venezuelan authorities have started releasing political prisoners after the US raid. Families gathered outside jails hoping for reunions, while Trump announced a meeting with opposition leader Maria Corina Machado next week. However, these developments have sparked protests in Caracas against US control over Venezuela's resources. Civil activist Josefina Castro voiced her anger, saying, "We don't have to give one little drop of oil to Trump after all that he has done to us."