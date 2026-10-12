Yemen's Houthi rebels hit King Fahd airport, exposing Saudi vulnerabilities
World
Yemen's Houthi rebels hit King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, October 11, 2026.
While there were no immediate reports of injuries, the attack puts a spotlight on how vulnerable Saudi airports are becoming as tensions rise in the region.
Houthis claim King Khalid airport strike
This latest attack happened just a day after a missile struck Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, killing 13 people and injuring more than 300, including an Indian national and several others from different countries.
The Houthis claimed responsibility for that strike too and warned people against using Saudi airports, making many worry about the safety of traveling through the area right now.