Yuval Noah Harari warns AI could make decisions, reshape society
Historian Yuval Noah Harari is sounding the alarm about artificial intelligence, saying it could make big decisions for us and even reshape society in ways we might not fully understand.
He's especially worried about AI entering important areas like banking and government, where things could get too complex for humans to keep up.
Harari stresses that as AI gets smarter, we need to stay alert and make sure trust in society doesn't break down.
Harari urges labeling online content
To fight AI-driven misinformation, Harari suggests labeling online content, kind of like how food packaging tells you what's inside, so people know what's real.
He also believes responsible journalism and stronger government rules around AI are key if we want to keep things fair and trustworthy as tech keeps advancing.