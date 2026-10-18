Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector 76 times after ceasefire: Zelenskyy
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of launching 76 attacks on Ukraine's energy and oil and gas sectors in the week after United States President Donald Trump announced a temporary energy ceasefire. "Since the American President announced the energy ceasefire a week ago, Russia has deliberately attacked Ukraine's energy and oil and gas sectors 76 times," Zelenskyy wrote on social media platform X.
Targeted attacks
Russia not reciprocating peace efforts: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy said overnight strikes targeted power substations in Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Odesa regions.
He claimed tens of thousands of households are still without electricity as emergency crews work to restore supplies.
The Ukrainian president accused Moscow of trying to plunge Ukraine into a blackout and said Russia was not reciprocating peace efforts.
Sanctions criticism
Trump waived Russia-related sanctions and tariffs
Zelenskyy also slammed Trump's decision to waive Russia-related sanctions and tariffs, warning that easing economic pressure on Moscow could lead to more attacks.
He said Russia had fired nearly 2,700 attack drones, 1,700 guided aerial bombs and 66 missiles at Ukraine over the past week. Most of these were ballistic missiles targeting energy infrastructure.
Casualties reported
Strike on agricultural enterprise in Volyn region
The overnight strikes also hit residential areas and other civilian infrastructure.
Zelenskyy said 12 people had been reported injured, including two children, while two people had been killed.
He also reported a strike on an agricultural enterprise in the Volyn region.
In Zaporizhzhia, a 27-year-old woman was killed and two people, including a six-year-old girl, were injured, according to the regional military administration.
Russian response
Drone attack on St Petersburg
Meanwhile, Russian officials reported casualties and infrastructure damage due to Ukrainian drone attacks on October 18.
One person was killed and five injured in an attack on St Petersburg. Fires broke out at an oil terminal, depot, and industrial warehouses. Twelve apartment buildings were also damaged.
A drone strike on Ozon's logistics facility caused a fire, but no injuries were reported there.
Disruptions reported
Drone attacks disrupt air travel
The drone attacks also disrupted air travel, delaying or canceling over 350 flights at Moscow's airports on October 17.
Power supplies and operations at Pulkovo Airport were also affected.
Russia's Defense Ministry claimed its air defense units shot down 1,015 Ukrainian drones overnight. However, this figure could not be independently verified.
Access issues
Ukraine's access to Starshield limited
Ukraine has also been facing challenges with its access to Starshield, a military-grade satellite system operated by SpaceX.
Ukrainian officials said connection speeds remained limited, affecting battlefield communications and operations.
Denys Sienik, Ukraine's charge d'affaires to the US, said uncertainty over restoring full operational capabilities of Starshield posed additional challenges for protecting critical infrastructure.