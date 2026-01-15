Ukraine declares energy emergency as Russian attack persists
What's the story
Ukraine has declared a state of emergency in its energy sector, especially in Kyiv, due to ongoing Russian attacks. The strikes have left thousands without power amid extreme winter temperatures. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of weaponizing the harsh winter as part of its war strategy. Recent attacks have left 70% of Kyiv without power for hours and disrupted heating and water supplies in southeastern Ukraine.
Restoration efforts
Emergency measures announced to restore energy infrastructure
In response to the crisis, Zelenskyy announced a 24-hour task force to repair damage from Russian strikes and bad weather. The task force will procure essential energy equipment from abroad as part of its restoration efforts. "The First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been assigned to oversee work supporting people and communities under these conditions," Zelenskyy wrote on X.
Assistance expansion
Increased emergency help points and potential curfew relaxation
Zelenskyy also ordered more emergency help points in Kyiv to provide heat and power to residents. This could lead to a possible relaxation of the current midnight curfew in the capital. The energy crisis is not limited to Kyiv; DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy provider, is also struggling due to frequent Russian attacks on its grid.
Provider challenges
DTEK struggles to cope with frequent attacks
DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko told the BBC last month that the company is in permanent crisis mode due to Russian attacks. He said Russia had repeatedly targeted DTEK's energy grid with "waves of drones, cruise and ballistic missiles." The intensity of strikes has been so frequent that they don't have time to recover, Timchenko said. DTEK currently provides power to 5.6 million Ukrainians.