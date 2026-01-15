Ukraine declares energy emergency as Russian attack persists

Ukraine has declared a state of emergency in its energy sector, especially in Kyiv, due to ongoing Russian attacks. The strikes have left thousands without power amid extreme winter temperatures. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of weaponizing the harsh winter as part of its war strategy. Recent attacks have left 70% of Kyiv without power for hours and disrupted heating and water supplies in southeastern Ukraine.

Restoration efforts Emergency measures announced to restore energy infrastructure In response to the crisis, Zelenskyy announced a 24-hour task force to repair damage from Russian strikes and bad weather. The task force will procure essential energy equipment from abroad as part of its restoration efforts. "The First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine has been assigned to oversee work supporting people and communities under these conditions," Zelenskyy wrote on X.

Assistance expansion Increased emergency help points and potential curfew relaxation Zelenskyy also ordered more emergency help points in Kyiv to provide heat and power to residents. This could lead to a possible relaxation of the current midnight curfew in the capital. The energy crisis is not limited to Kyiv; DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy provider, is also struggling due to frequent Russian attacks on its grid.

Advertisement