Zelenskyy might meet Putin during upcoming G20 summit
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hinted at a possible trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the upcoming G20 Summit in December. The confirmation from Moscow and Washington is still awaited, he said in a post on X. Zelenskyy stressed that the US was actively mediating between Russia and Ukraine, calling for more pressure on Moscow instead of Kyiv.
Negotiation stance
US to put more pressure on Russia, not Ukraine: Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy said he is ready to participate in peace talks "anywhere" and "in any format."
He noted that the US side had indicated a meeting could take place "next week."
The Ukrainian President stressed, "The American negotiating track will continue. We're counting on them to put more pressure on Putin, not on us. Otherwise, it's simply unfair."
Independent negotiations
European countries should pursue their own path for negotiations
Zelenskyy suggested European countries should pursue their own path for negotiations with Russia.
He expressed willingness to hold talks with Turkish President Recep Erdogan about sea and food security among representatives of Middle Eastern countries.
"We need to pursue every possible avenue to stop the war," he said, adding that he plans separate talks with President Erdogan on these issues.
Tariff waiver
Zelenskyy disappointed over Trump's decision to waive sanctions
Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over US President Donald Trump's decision to waive additional tariffs of 100% on major buyers of Russian oil.
Trump signed an Executive Order implementing the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026, while waiving several sanctions and additional duties under the legislation.
"Sanctions relief will continue," Zelenskyy said, calling it a major defeat to late Senator Lindsey Graham, who pushed for as much assistance to Ukraine as possible.