Zelenskyy reveals 20-point peace plan from Trump-led negotiations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed a new United States-led proposal to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The plan, which was agreed upon by negotiators from Kyiv and Washington, has been sent to Moscow for its response. Although Zelenskyy did not release a draft of the document, he outlined its contents during a briefing with journalists in Kyiv. The 20-point peace plan emphasizes Ukraine's sovereignty and includes a full non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Hindustan Times reported.