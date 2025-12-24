Zelenskyy reveals 20-point peace plan from Trump-led negotiations
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has revealed a new United States-led proposal to end the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The plan, which was agreed upon by negotiators from Kyiv and Washington, has been sent to Moscow for its response. Although Zelenskyy did not release a draft of the document, he outlined its contents during a briefing with journalists in Kyiv. The 20-point peace plan emphasizes Ukraine's sovereignty and includes a full non-aggression agreement between Russia and Ukraine, Hindustan Times reported.
Plan details
Key components of the proposed peace plan
The plan proposes a monitoring mechanism to ensure compliance with the ceasefire. Ukraine is also promised strong security guarantees from the US, NATO, and European signatory states, similar to Article 5 of NATO's collective defense clause. It also outlines a global development package for Ukraine, including investments in high-growth sectors like technology. It promises a $200 billion fund for transparent investment in Ukraine's post-war reconstruction. Humanitarian commitments include the exchange of prisoners of war and the return of detained civilians.
Territorial agreements
Russia's role and future territorial arrangements
Meanwhile, Russia is expected to formalize a policy of nonaggression toward Europe and Ukraine. The peace plan recognizes current troop deployment lines in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson as the line of contact and calls for international forces to monitor compliance with the agreement along this line. The agreement will be legally binding and monitored by a Peace Council chaired by US President Donald Trump. The council will include representatives from Ukraine, Europe, NATO, Russia, and the United States.