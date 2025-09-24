Zelenskyy warns Europe, US not to let India drift away

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned the United States and Europe against letting India drift away from the West toward Russia . In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stressed that closer diplomatic engagement between India and Western powers could change New Delhi's stance on Russian energy imports. "We have to do everything not to withdraw India, and they'll change their attitude to the Russian energy sector," he said.

Strategic partnership Zelenskyy calls for stronger US-India ties Zelenskyy also called on the United States and Europe to enhance their strategic cooperation with India. He believed that such cooperation could further bolster support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. "Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think that President Trump can manage it...make more close and strong relations with India," he said.

Trade ties Zelenskyy rules out Iran as potential partner for Ukraine Despite the ongoing war, India has kept its trade relations with Russia, especially in energy. Zelenskyy said he believed that India was "mostly with us," but more engagement from Western partners was necessary to make that support stronger. He also ruled out Iran as a potential partner for Ukraine due to its lack of alignment with the United States. "Iran will never be on our side. Because it will never be on the side of the United States," he said.