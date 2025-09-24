Zelenskyy warns Europe, US not to let India drift away
What's the story
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned the United States and Europe against letting India drift away from the West toward Russia. In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stressed that closer diplomatic engagement between India and Western powers could change New Delhi's stance on Russian energy imports. "We have to do everything not to withdraw India, and they'll change their attitude to the Russian energy sector," he said.
Strategic partnership
Zelenskyy calls for stronger US-India ties
Zelenskyy also called on the United States and Europe to enhance their strategic cooperation with India. He believed that such cooperation could further bolster support for Ukraine in its war against Russia. "Yes, we have these questions with energy, but I think that President Trump can manage it...make more close and strong relations with India," he said.
Trade ties
Zelenskyy rules out Iran as potential partner for Ukraine
Despite the ongoing war, India has kept its trade relations with Russia, especially in energy. Zelenskyy said he believed that India was "mostly with us," but more engagement from Western partners was necessary to make that support stronger. He also ruled out Iran as a potential partner for Ukraine due to its lack of alignment with the United States. "Iran will never be on our side. Because it will never be on the side of the United States," he said.
China relations
Engaging China 'tougher task': Zelensky
Zelenskyy also acknowledged that engaging China would be a tougher task. "Getting China on board is more difficult. It's not in their interests to not to support Russia," he said. He added, "If China truly wanted this war to stop, it could compel Moscow to end the invasion. Without China, Putin's Russia is nothing. Yet too often, China stays silent and distant, instead of active for peace."