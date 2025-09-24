Super Typhoon Ragasa lashes Taiwan; 14 killed, 124 missing

Super Typhoon Ragasa has wreaked havoc in East Asia, killing at least 14 people and leaving 124 missing in Taiwan . The disaster took place after a barrier lake in Hualien County burst its banks, flooding Guangfu township. Lee Kuan-ting from the Hualien County government confirmed the fatalities and injuries and said search operations are still underway for those missing.

Regional devastation Ragasa wreaks havoc in northern Philippines Before hitting Taiwan, Super Typhoon Ragasa had already caused immense destruction in the northern Philippines, killing at least two people and forcing thousands to seek shelter. The storm has also reached Hong Kong, where schools were closed as a precautionary measure. However, despite the typhoon warning, the stock exchange remained open under new rules.

Storm surge Storm hits Hong Kong, Guangdong province on high alert The Hong Kong Observatory issued a T10 warning, predicting significant swells and a storm surge. Waves as high as five meters were seen hitting Hong Kong's Heng Fa Chuen district. Terence Choi, a resident, expressed concerns about possible power outages and water supply disruptions. The storm is expected to make landfall in Guangdong province, China, within 24 hours, prompting evacuations in cities like Shenzhen, where 400,000 people were ordered to leave their homes.