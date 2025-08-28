BMW launches 2025 X5 in India at ₹1cr: Check features
What's the story
BMW India has launched the refreshed 2025 X5 luxury SUV at a starting price of ₹1 crore (ex-showroom). The updated model comes with a host of new features, design updates, and the xOffroad package as standard across all variants. It is locally produced at BMW's Chennai plant and is available with petrol and diesel mild-hybrid powertrains.
Design upgrades
The SUV features BMW's Curved Display
The 2025 BMW X5 has a sportier exterior with matrix adaptive LED headlights, new L-shaped taillamps with an illuminated X motif, and standard 21-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the car comes with the BMW Curved Display that integrates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. The materials have also been upgraded with options like BMW Individual leather trims in Ivory White and Tartufo for the M Sport Pro package.
Comfort enhancements
M Sport Pro package is now available on select trims
Along with the cosmetic upgrades, BMW has also introduced the M Sport Pro package on select trims of the X5. The add-on gives high-gloss black design elements, an M Sport Exhaust, and sporty red-painted M Sport brakes to the SUV. The updated model also comes with an adaptive 2-axle air suspension setup and electrically adjustable comfort seats as standard for added comfort. The SUV is powered by 3.0-liter inline-six petrol (xDrive40i) producing 381hp, and a diesel variant (xDrive30d) delivering 286hp.