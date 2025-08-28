BMW launches 2025 X5 in India at ₹1cr: Check features

The 2025 BMW X5 has a sportier exterior with matrix adaptive LED headlights, new L-shaped taillamps with an illuminated X motif, and standard 21-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the car comes with the BMW Curved Display that integrates a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment display. The materials have also been upgraded with options like BMW Individual leather trims in Ivory White and Tartufo for the M Sport Pro package.

Comfort enhancements

M Sport Pro package is now available on select trims

Along with the cosmetic upgrades, BMW has also introduced the M Sport Pro package on select trims of the X5. The add-on gives high-gloss black design elements, an M Sport Exhaust, and sporty red-painted M Sport brakes to the SUV. The updated model also comes with an adaptive 2-axle air suspension setup and electrically adjustable comfort seats as standard for added comfort. The SUV is powered by 3.0-liter inline-six petrol (xDrive40i) producing 381hp, and a diesel variant (xDrive30d) delivering 286hp.