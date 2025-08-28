Volvo's XC70 hybrid SUV debuts with over 1,200km range Auto Aug 28, 2025

Volvo has unveiled the 2025 XC70 plug-in hybrid SUV in China, giving a modern twist to their classic off-road wagon.

Sitting between the XC60 and XC90, this new model is all about meeting China's growing demand for long-range hybrids.

Production of the XC70 has begun in China, with plans to bring it to Europe at a later stage.