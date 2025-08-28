Volvo's XC70 hybrid SUV debuts with over 1,200km range
Volvo has unveiled the 2025 XC70 plug-in hybrid SUV in China, giving a modern twist to their classic off-road wagon.
Sitting between the XC60 and XC90, this new model is all about meeting China's growing demand for long-range hybrids.
Production of the XC70 has begun in China, with plans to bring it to Europe at a later stage.
Inside and outside the XC70
The XC70 packs a serious punch with over 1,200km of range thanks to its all-wheel drive and large battery options (21.2kWh or 39.64kWh).
Inside, you get minimalist vibes—a big digital display, a huge touchscreen, and even an optional AR heads-up display.
Outside, it's sleek with aerodynamic lines, flush door handles, and LED tail-lights for that extra cool factor.
Fast charging and bi-directional charging round out the tech perks.