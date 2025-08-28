Next Article
TVS Orbiter EV debuts with 158km range and iQube-like design
TVS just launched the Orbiter, its latest electric scooter, priced at ₹99,900 (ex-showroom Bangalore).
Designed with city life in mind and inspired by the iQube, the Orbiter stands out with six bold color options—think Neon Sunburst and Martian Copper—for a bit of personal flair.
Designed for city commuting, the Orbiter promises comfort
This scooter is built for comfort and convenience: it has a roomy 845mm seat, a spacious 290mm floorboard, and a generous 34-liter under-seat storage.
With a 3.1kWh battery promising up to 158km on a single charge (IDC-claimed), plus an upright riding posture and solid ground clearance, the Orbiter looks ready for daily commutes or quick trips around town.