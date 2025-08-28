TVS Orbiter EV debuts with 158km range and iQube-like design

Designed for city commuting, the Orbiter promises comfort

This scooter is built for comfort and convenience: it has a roomy 845mm seat, a spacious 290mm floorboard, and a generous 34-liter under-seat storage.

With a 3.1kWh battery promising up to 158km on a single charge (IDC-claimed), plus an upright riding posture and solid ground clearance, the Orbiter looks ready for daily commutes or quick trips around town.