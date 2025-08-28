Audi India launches buyback program with 60% assured resale value

Audi India has launched an innovative Assured Buyback Program across its dealerships in the country. The new initiative promises customers up to 60% of the future guaranteed value on select models such as the Audi A4, Q3, Q3 Sportback, A6, Q5, and Q7. The scheme is aimed at providing peace of mind and transparency to luxury car buyers by offering a guaranteed exit price at the end of their tenure.

Program details Details of the assured buyback program The Audi Assured Buyback Program guarantees a future value of 60% of the ex-showroom price after three years or 45,000km. For a four-year period or up to 60,000km, this guarantee drops to 50%. The company is also offering low-EMI balloon finance at the end of the tenure as part of this scheme.

Executive statement 'Program is all about joy of owning an Audi' Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said the Assured Buyback Program is all about the joy of owning an Audi and peace of mind when it comes to value. He added that with this program, customers get a transparent exit price along with simplified financing and insurance cover that bridges any value gap at the end of tenure.