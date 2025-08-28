Tesla teases new product launch for tomorrow: What is it?
What's the story
Tesla has teased a new product release set for Friday, August 29. The announcement was made via a cryptic post on X, which only included the words "spoiler alert" and the date. The image shared in the post appears to show a close-up of a vehicle with what looks like a rear spoiler, hinting at the upcoming launch of Model Y Performance.
Product speculation
Model Y Performance likely to be unveiled
The teaser post has led to widespread speculation that the upcoming product is the Model Y Performance. This is mainly due to the spoiler reference in the image. Since its refresh in January, Tesla had stopped selling this top-performance version under a new design. However, it is now expected to make a comeback with this latest announcement.
Launch history
Similar gap observed during Model 3 refresh
When Tesla unveiled the refreshed Model 3 in 2024, it took about four months for the company to introduce the new performance version. This timeline could mean that we might see a similar gap between this teaser and the official launch of Model Y Performance. However, it's worth noting that this time frame could vary based on production schedules and other factors.
Regional focus
Teaser shared from Tesla's Europe and Middle East account
Interestingly, the teaser was shared from Tesla's Europe and Middle East account. This raises questions about why the company would choose to launch Model Y Performance in these regions first. It could be a strategic decision based on production timelines at Gigafactory Berlin or other market considerations.
Market influence
Model Y Performance unlikely to significantly impact Tesla's business
Despite the excitement surrounding the potential launch of Model Y Performance, it is unlikely to have a major impact on Tesla's overall business. This is because this particular model is not as popular as other versions of the best-selling Model Y. Sales data isn't fully available, but estimates suggest that it could account for less than 10% of Tesla's total deliveries for this model.