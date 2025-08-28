Ford recalls over 355,000 trucks over faulty instrument panels
Ford is recalling over 355,000 trucks across the US due to a defect in the instrument panel display. The issue could potentially increase the risk of a crash by failing to show important information such as warning lights, speed, fuel levels, or navigation. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has flagged an estimated 355,656 vehicles with these faulty instrument clusters.
Recall details
Affected models and warranty claims
The recall affects specific models of Ford trucks, including the 2025-2026 F-550 SD, F-450 SD, F-350 SD, F-250 SD, and 2025 F-150. As of June this year, Ford had received 95 warranty claims that could be related to this recall. However, no injuries or accidents associated with the defect have been reported so far.
Remedial action
Instrument panel software update free of charge
Ford plans to send out notification letters to affected vehicle owners on September 2. The company has advised these owners to take their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealership. There, the instrument panel software will be updated free of charge. This is part of Ford's effort to address the issue and ensure the safety of its customers.