Next Article
Maruti Suzuki's True Value hits 6 million cars sold milestone
Maruti Suzuki's True Value just crossed a big milestone—over 60 lakh pre-owned cars sold since 2001.
In the past year alone (2024-25), they moved nearly five lakh cars, all of which go through a detailed 376-point check and get genuine parts before hitting the lot.
True Value is super accessible with 606 outlets across India
True Value promises quality by checking each car's history and paperwork, plus you get up to a one-year warranty and three free services.
With 606 outlets in 305 cities—and easy browsing on their app or website—it's super accessible.
Most buyers are first-timers, averaging just 31 years old, showing how popular True Value is with young people getting their first set of wheels.