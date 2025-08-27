Boring Company testing Tesla FSD cars in Vegas tunnels
Elon Musk's Boring Company has been quietly testing Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) cars in its Las Vegas tunnels for several months now.
These underground routes link the Convention Center with nearby hotels, and every ride still has a safety driver on board—just in case.
Steve Hill, who heads the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, confirmed the ongoing trials.
Challenges include lighting, passenger pick-up and drop-off
Even though these tunnels have been running since 2021, there are plans to expand them across Las Vegas.
The FSD tech is hitting some real-world bumps—like colorful lighting and semi-smooth rock walls that sometimes force safety drivers to step in.
Figuring out smooth passenger pick-up and drop-off underground is another big challenge.
All this shows there's still work ahead before fully driverless Teslas can operate in these tunnels.