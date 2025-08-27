Boring Company testing Tesla FSD cars in Vegas tunnels

Challenges include lighting, passenger pick-up and drop-off

Even though these tunnels have been running since 2021, there are plans to expand them across Las Vegas.

The FSD tech is hitting some real-world bumps—like colorful lighting and semi-smooth rock walls that sometimes force safety drivers to step in.

Figuring out smooth passenger pick-up and drop-off underground is another big challenge.

All this shows there's still work ahead before fully driverless Teslas can operate in these tunnels.